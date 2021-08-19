COLUMBIA – The Mizzou Women’s Basketball program announced its 2021-22 non-conference schedule on Thursday.
The schedule was highlighted by seven home games inside Mizzou Arena along with several marquee match-ups.
The non-conference schedule features five teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season. Of the 12 non-conference opponents scheduled, nine had a winning record with four teams winning 20-plus games.
Mizzou is scheduled to host two exhibition contests, starting with Lindenwood on Oct. 28, followed by Southwest Baptist on Nov. 4.
The Tigers will open the 2021-22 campaign at home on Thursday, Nov. 11 against Murray State, before hosting Morgan State on Nov. 14.
Mizzou’s first road test comes on Nov. 17 against in-state foe Saint Louis.
Following its road game with the Billikens, the Tigers return home for two games against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams.
Mizzou squares off with Idaho State on Nov. 21 before going head to head with Troy on Nov. 23.
Idaho State earned a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season after posting a 22-4 record. Troy had an overall record of 22-6 a year ago and nearly pulled off an upset, falling by four to No. 2 seed Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament.
After its home stretch, Mizzou will go to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the Christmas City Classic Basketball Tournament from Nov. 27-28 hosted by Lehigh University.
In the opening round the Tigers are scheduled to face Columbia before playing either Rider or tournament host Lehigh.
Beginning the month of December, the Tigers return to Mizzou Arena to square off with SIU-Edwardsville on Dec. 2.
Mizzou then enters a two-game road swing against NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago, with Baylor on Dec. 5 and Missouri State on Dec. 10.
It will be the 22nd meeting between Mizzou and Baylor and the first since 2012.
The Tigers own a 22-9 all-time record against in-state foe Missouri State and have won four of the last six meetings.
Towards the end of the non-conference schedule, Mizzou will host Alabama A&M on Dec. 12 followed by Southern University on Dec. 20.
In the non-conference finale, the Tigers will travel to Champaign, Illinois for the annual Braggin’ Rights game against Illinois, Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Tip-off times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.
Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now.