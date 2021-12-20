COLUMBIA- MIZZOU Women's Basketball remained undefeated at home with a 73-54 win against Southern on Monday night.
Southern had the lead twice early on in the game including an eight point scoring run with four minutes left in the first quarter. But Mizzou's Ladazhia Williams came off the bench with two jumpers to shift the momentum and the Tigers never looked back.
"I don't think it's any different coming off the bench or starting," said Williams, who was one of three Tigers who scored in double figures with 12 points. "I'm ready to go when my number's called and being aggressive while I'm out there."
The Tigers led going into half by 10 points at halftime, 33-23. Mizzou would pull away after the first half and score 40 more points compared to the Jaguars 31 points in the second half.
Three MU players scored in double figures including Hayley Frank with 21, Aijah Blackwell with 15, and Williams with 12. Frank said having her team around her helps her game.
"My confidence should always be a 10 out of 10," Frank said. "I tried to remind myself that I can come in and play free."
Blackwell added 12 rebounds for a double-double.
The Tigers collectively were 52 percent from the field goal range, 88 percent from the free throw line and 35 percent from the three point arc.
Southern's Aleighyah Fontenot lead her team with 12 points.
Overall, Mizzou head women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton says she wants the team to focus on improving.
"I got a lot of mixed emotions about the game," Pingeton said. "To be a great team, you have to hold yourself to a greater standard. We are still up and down more than I like. We understand the mission and the task at hand."
Mizzou will play at Illinois on Wednesday at 12 pm. Tigers will enter the contest 10-2 and Illinois is at 5-6.