COLUMBIA- Mizzou women's basketball has canceled its next three games due to a combination of a positive test and subsequent contact tracing within the program.
The Dec. 2 game against Morehead State, Dec. 6 game against TCU and the Dec. 10 game at Texas Tech have all been canceled
The program will continue to adhere to the direction of the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force as they attempt to return to play.
Mizzou will look to return to the court on Sunday, Dec. 13 when the Tigers host Missouri State at Mizzou Arena.
