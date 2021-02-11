COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - The Missouri Tigers hung in with the nation's top ranked team early but lost momentum in the second half falling to No. 1/3 South Carolina on Thursday 77-62.
Former Gamecock and current Tiger Ladazhia Williams helped Mizzou get off to a good start. She scored six points in the first quarter, helping Missouri's 20-16 lead.
In the second quarter Missouri's Shug Dickson put up 10 of Missouri's 16 points. The game was tied half tied 36-36 as Mizzou continued to stay in it.
South Carolina surged ahead in the third quarter. Missouri's Haley Troup closed that gap to single digits by hitting a shot at the buzzer but the Tigers still trailed by 8 after three quarters.
The Gamecocks pulled away, outscoring the Tigers 42-16 in the second half and winning it 77-62.
FINAL: #Mizzou - 62 #Gamecocks - 77Shug Dickson with a team-high 15 points off the bench. It was a tale of two halves:1st half: 56 FG%2nd half: 27 FG% There's a reason South Carolina is No. 1 and those adjustments might be it.#Mizzou takes on No. 25 Georgia next on Sunday.— Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) February 12, 2021
This was South Carolina's 30th straight win over a SEC opponent, improving to 11-0 in SEC play this season.
Missouri is now 7-8 overall and 3-7 in the conference. The team is 3-8 in all-time matchups with South Carolina, and 0-5 in Columbia East.
The Tigers will look ahead to a matchup with Georgia in the Mizzou Arena on Sunday.