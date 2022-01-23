The Missouri Tigers battled their way through 16 lead changes to earn a win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday. Mizzou earned its fourth conference win with the 78-69 victory.
After losing an early lead in the first quarter, Mizzou faced a deficit as Texas A&M went on a 20-2 run. A three-point shot by Hayley Frank in the second gave the Tigers momentum that would carry through the rest of the game.
Frank was the star of this matchup, hitting 16 three-point shots and accounting for 28 of Mizzou's total points.
"I tried to stay confident, even though it wasn't full-on at first, and just trust the work I put in," Frank said.
However, Frank wasn't the only Tiger scoring points Sunday night. As a team, Mizzou made 16 three-point shots, completing 48% of all attempts.
Mizzou's powerhouse offense wasn't the only contributor toward the team's success. The Tigers kept the score tight for the majority of the second half. Mizzou's defensive front had 12 turnovers on the night.
"I just think we're getting more aggressive defensively, and that's the area that I'm most proud of," Mizzou head coach Robin Pingeton said.
While the Aggies stayed with the Tigers until the end, Mizzou held onto a solid lead to finish out the game.
"What I think is so special about this team doesn't show up in a box score," Pingeton said. "It's about who they are as people and their desire to really lean in for something bigger than themselves."
Mizzou is set to face Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum on Thursday at 5:30 pm.