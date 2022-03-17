COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Women's Basketball team concluded their season with 83-78 loss to Drake in overtime in the first round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament.
"They continue to battle," MU Head Coach Robin Pingeton said. "They continued to, you know, just lean into each other and it sucks because I hate to lose. But I tell you what we learned a lot about life this year and you cannot put a price tag on that."
The Tigers started out hot, hitting their first five shots to give them a 13-2 lead just over three minutes into the game.
Mizzou would continue that lead going into the second quarter up 19-10 while out-shooting Drake by over 30 percent from the field.
The Bulldogs would start to bring it back in the second as they would go on a 8-0 run to bring the deficit to one point.
"We had good looks," Pingeton said. "We did not shot the ball well. The second quarter came back to bite us."
Drake would continue their dominance in the second quarter as they would end up taking a lead late in the quarter.
Both teams would go back and forth in the second with the lead, but the Bulldogs would go into the half up 27-26.
The Bulldogs always had an answer for the Tigers in the second half. Drake's Maddie Petersen had 17 points, Sarah Gueldner had 17, Myer had 13 points, and Maggie Bair had 13 points.
Drake led all the second half until Aijha Blackwell scored two points late in the game to tie at 66. Blackwell had 27 points and 10 rebounds on the night.
"I was just ready go to go to send me and my teammates overtime," Blackwell said. "We knew what overtime looks like we experienced it a lot this year."
MU Freshman Izzy Higginbottom contributed 14 points.
The Tigers were unable to stop the bulldogs as Drake goes on to win 83-78 in overtime.
Tigers Junior Guard Haley Frank says in the presser she was not satisfied with how the season went.
"Looking back I have not had much time to reflect but like Coach P. said we doubled our win and we did have growth at the end. I think all of us grew individually through just the adversity that we dealt with."
Pingeton thinks it is part of the process.
"Like any other year, you got to give yourself some space and then you reflect what did we do well and what are some areas we need to be better at individually and collectively and you go back to work," Pingeton said.
The tigers finished the season 18-13 overall.