COLUMBIA- Mizzou women's basketball announced its full schedule for the 2020-21 season.
The team has eight non-conference games and 16 conference games slated for the season.
Mizzou will open the season on Thanksgiving weekend with a home game against North Alabama on Nov. 27 and a road trip to St. Louis on Nov. 29.
Mizzou will host TCU at Mizzou Arena on Dec. 6, as part of the 2020 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It will be the third matchup between the two teams, in which Mizzou holds a 2-0 advantage over the Horned Frogs.
The Tigers will play three conference foes twice: Arkansas, Texas A&M and Florida. Mizzou will also host Alabama, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Tennessee at Mizzou Arena, and take trips to Auburn, Ole Miss, Kentucky, South Carolina and Mississippi State.
Following the regular season conclusion, Mizzou will travel to Greenville, South Carolina for the SEC Tournament, which will be held March 3-7, 2021.
