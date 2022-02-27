The Missouri Women's Basketball team earned a big win Sunday, upsetting No. 15 Florida in a close game, 78-73.
The Tigers went on the road to Gainesville to battle the Gators in the O'Connell Center. MU closed the first half on a 19-2 run, leading at halftime 29-22.
The Tigers closed the game with a strong run of free throw and shot 25-for-29 from the line for the game.
Four Tigers scored in double figures on Sunday. Hayley Frank led the team with 26 points and 10 rebounds, along with her first double-double of the season. This was Frank's seventh 20-point game of the season.
Izzy Higginbottom scored 15 with five rebounds and three assists in a big performance off the bench.
Mama Dembele had a big third quarter, scoring 8 of her 13 points. She also had three assists and two steals. Lauren Hansen scored 12 with two assists and five rebounds.
Two other Tigers scored points in Sunday's game. LaDazhia Williams scored nine points and Haley Troup got three.
Mizzou played without junior guard Aijha Blackwell, freshman guard Kiya Dorroh and redshirt freshman forward Skylah Travis for the second straight game. Head coach Robin Pingeton said after Sunday's win that all three could be available for next week's SEC Tournament.
The Tigers head to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the 2022 SEC Tournament. MU is a No. 9 seed, facing No. 8 seed Arkansas on Thursday, March 3 at noon CT. The game will air on the SEC Network. If the Tigers win they will face the nation's number 1 team, South Carolina, in the next round. The Tigers handed the Gamecocks their only loss on the season back in December.