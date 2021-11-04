COLUMBIA - Mizzou women's basketball played Southwest Baptist on Thursday night in their final exhibition game before the start of the regular season.
The Tigers dominated from the opening tip, winning 90-35.
They were led by junior guard Aijha Blackwell, who scored 21 on the night and recorded 10 rebounds for the Tigers.
Junior forward Hayley Frank opened the scoring with one of her four made three-point makes on the night. She finished with 16 points.
LaDazhia Williams finished the quarter with a made jumper to extend the Tigers lead to 22-6.
To open up the second quarter with a commanding lead, Blackwell made a layup to push the lead to 25-7. She followed that with another made layup just seconds later off a Southwest Baptist turnover.
The half ended with the Tigers holding a 45-20 lead.
Layups by Frank and Blackwell widened the gap to open the third quarter.
The Tigers extended their lead to 77-29 by the end of the third.
Newcomer Izzy Higgenbottom was tied for second on the team in points scored as she put up 16 in the exhibition.
LaDazhia Williams was the last Tiger in double figures with 13 points.
Mizzou hosts Murray State to open their regular season at 7 p.m. on November 11.