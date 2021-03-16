COLUMBIA - The Mizzou women's basketball team is ready to end a challenging season on a high when the Tigers take on Fresno State in a Women's National Invitation Tournament matchup on Friday.
This is Mizzou's eighth time making it to the postseason in the last 9 years under Head Coach Robin Pingeton. Since losing in the SEC Tournament last week Pingeton has seen a resurgence of energy in her team.
"They're competing, they're getting after it, it's high energy, it's great focus," Pingeton said.
Junior guard Haley Troup said the team is having fun as they start a "new" season.
"We kind of came back into practice 'rejuvenized' and ready to go," Troup said. "Practices have been short but really efficient and really high intensity, and I think it's helped us a lot, you know, we're clicking."
After six game cancellations due to Covid-19 related issues during the regular season the team had a hard time getting going this season. After grinding through some difficult moments in an unprecedented season, the Tigers are finally finding their stride.
"If you want to win the war, you got to win the battle first and that's one game at a time, one possession at a time, and one quarter at a time," Troup said.
The Tigers will tip off with the Bulldogs in Fort Worth, Texas at 2 p.m. on Friday.