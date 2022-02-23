COLUMBIA - Fresh off of a much-needed victory on Senior Day against Mississippi State, the Missouri Tigers will look to stop to a Kentucky Wildcats squad riding a lot of momentum in Thursday's home finale at Mizzou Arena.
Kentucky (13-11, 6-8 in SEC play) arrives in Columbia with a 4-game winning streak, the longest in league play for second-year head coach Kyra Elzy.
The play of Jada Walker has highlighted the Cats' recent stretch, earning in her the SEC Freshman of the Week Award. She scored the second-most points for the Wildcats in their win against Mississippi State and the third-most in Kentucky's win over Vanderbilt. Walker's 3-point shooting has been strong lately, scoring on all 3 attempts against Mississippi State and going 3-of-7 behind the arc against Vanderbilt.
As for the Tigers, ever since their win over No. 1 South Carolina on December 30th, they've held a 5-8 record, winning only once out of their last 5 games.
However, in Sunday's win over Mississippi State, Hayley Frank and Haley Troup combined for 35 points in the 76-66 final. Aijha Blackwell also recorded her 19th double-double on the season off the bench (14 points, 18 rebounds).
With the victory, Mizzou's NCAA tournament hopes remain intact. Head Coach Robin Pingeton holds the belief that the story of the Tigers' season is still being written.
"Every great story has adversity in it," said Pingeton, "and it's how you respond to that adversity that determines how great the story is. It hasn't been easy, that's for sure, but I'm proud of them, and the story isn't completed yet."
Mizzou's home finale against Kentucky is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena.