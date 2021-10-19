COLUMBIA − Mizzou wrestler Brock Mauller was selected to the U23 USA Freestyle Worlds team on Tuesday.
Mauller, a junior at MU, will become the fifth current Mizzou wrestler to compete on the international stage.
He won the U23 National title in 2020 when there was no international competition. He did not initially qualify for the team in 2021, but has been selected to the team after the first place qualifier was unable to make the trip.
“This is a great opportunity for Brock to wrestle on the world stage and represent his country. For our program, this is our fourth athlete to compete at worlds this year and fifth in the wrestling room. This is an exciting time for Brock and Tiger Style," head coach Brian Smith said.
Mauller, a Columbia native, joins Zach Elam, Rocky Elam, Colton Hawks and Keegan O'Toole as active Tigers to compete on the international level.
Mauller is a three-time All-American and joins a 10-man American team that sports eight All-Americans.
The competition will be held in Belgrade, Serbia from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7. Mauller will wrestle at 70 kilograms.