RUSSIA − Mizzou freshmen wrestlers Rocky Elam and Keegan O'Toole will return to the United States as Junior World Champions.
PAINTED UFA BLACK AND GOLD🏆#TigerStyle🐯 pic.twitter.com/HklrQA7CYq— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) August 18, 2021
The duo won their respective gold medal matches on Wednesday at the United World Wrestling Junior World Championships, held in Ufa, Russia. Mizzou Head Coach Brian Smith was at their sides after the double win.
“I’m so proud of Keegan and Rocky for their incredible performance in Russia,” Smith said. “The two of them have trained so hard for this moment and this is only the beginning for them. They are both perfect examples of what Tiger Style should look like.”
Special day in Ufa, Russia. Pretty amazing watching young men achieve when they have lived it and do it right. Looking forward to coming back to CoMo. @MizzouWrestling MIZ-USA! #Tigerstyle pic.twitter.com/aulNTN1AhQ— Brian Smith (@mutigerstyle) August 18, 2021
Elam fought for six minutes at 92 kg. With the score tied 2-2 with less than a minute left, Elam secured a takedown on two points. He defeated Iran’s Mahdi Hajiloueianmorafah by 4-2 decision.
“I’m not satisfied [with just a junior world championship],” Elam said. “I’m chasing that NCAA title with the Mizzou guys.”
Wrestling at 74 kg, O'Toole won against Kazakhstan’s Nurdaulet Kuanyshbay, shutting him out 11-0 and winning by technical fall. It was O'Toole's second shutout nd major decision of the tournament. His other two wins came by fall.
“I’ve been dreaming of this moment for years,” O’Toole said of winning his junior world championship. “To have that American flag — it felt like a dream.”
Elam and O'Toole become the second and third members of an exclusive club of Mizzou wrestlers who have junior world championship belts. Former Mizzou All-American and current volunteer assistant Dom Bradley took home the title in 2009.
O'Toole and Elam win Junior World golds, Team USA finishes third in men's freestyle #WrestleUfa🔗https://t.co/9oc7oyJWDr📷 @kadir8caliskan6 @wrestling pic.twitter.com/s2me1cxDdy— USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) August 18, 2021
Mizzou freshman Colton Hawks also notched his first international victory, defeating Bulgaria’s Ilya Khamtsou, 12-1. He logged eight points for team USA from the 86 kg weight class.
The U.S. finished third in the tournament with 129 points, with 75 combined points from O'Toole, Elam and Wisconsin's Braxton Amos, who also took home an international title in the 97 kg weight class.