COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Wrestling team will return to the Big 12 conference this season with head coach Brian Smith.
The team will start its season Oct. 26 with the annual Black and Gold Scrimmage inside the Hearnes Center.
Then the Tigers will open the season in Fargo, North Dakota for a matchup against North Dakota State at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11.
The home portion of the schedule include conference duals against:
- Northern Colorado (Nov. 14)
- Air Force (Nov. 19)
- Virginia Tech and Northern Iowa (Dec. 4)
- South Dakota (Jan. 22)
- Oklahoma State (Feb. 6)
- Iowa State (Feb. 16)
Road duals include:
- SIUE (Jan. 14)
- Oklahoma (Jan. 20)
- Utah Valley and Wyoming (Jan. 29)
- Arizona State (Feb. 12)
Three tournaments during the regular season include:
- Lindenwood Open (Nov. 20)
- Journeyman Duals (Dec. 20-21)
- Southern Scuffle (Jan. 1-2)
The Big 12 Championship will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma on March 5-6. Mizzou won its only Big 12 title in 2013, the Tigers final year in the league before its stint in the MAC.
Detroit, Michigan will host the 2022 NCAA Championship from March 17-19. The Tigers will look to qualify wrestlers in all 10 weight classes in consecutive years for the first time since the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.
"We are returning an experienced team with wins under their belts at the NCAA Championships, but they have set some higher goals for this season," Smith said. "I know the team and staff are excited for the challenge the Big 12 brings. I know from talking with our fan base they are ready to come out to see us compete through our Big 12 schedule."
Fans can purchase season tickets here.