Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches, sleet accumulations around three quarters of an inch, and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Travel will become dangerous once the freezing rain begins. Travel is strongly discouraged unless it is an emergency. Avoid any downed power lines and be ready in case of a loss of power. Untreated roads and bridges, sidewalks, and parking lots will be treacherous. It only takes a small amount of sleet to make roads, bridges, sidewalks and parking lots icy and dangerous. Plan for a slow trip and use caution when approaching turns, bridges and overpasses. Remain alert for rapid changes in road conditions. &&