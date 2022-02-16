COLUMBIA- The No. 9 ranked Missouri Tigers wanted to end the regular season on a high note against No. 5 Iowa State with a third straight win over a top 15 team. But the Cyclones had other ideas, ultimately winning the dual 17-16.
The dual started off strongly for the Tigers as Noah Surtin would take down the Cyclone's Kysen Terukina in the 125 lbs weight class to get the Tigers to a quick 3-0 lead.
Huge regular season finale for #8 Mizzou Wrestling. The Tigers are hosting #5 Iowa State in a Big 12 matchup that will likely impact seeding for the conference championship.Follow me, @KOMUsports, and @ethan_paladino for updates!@MizzouWrestling pic.twitter.com/LApfWakzZW— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) February 17, 2022
But Iowa State would win the next three matches to get the Cyclones up to a 14-3 lead.
Iowa State's Davis Carr, the No.1 ranked wrestler in the 157 lbs weight class, would stay undefeated against Mizzou's Jarrett Jacques, the No. 20 ranked wrestler in the 157 lbs weight class to get Iowa State up 14-3.
But the Tigers would start to gain some momentum to make a comeback led by Keegan O'Toole, the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the 165 lbs weight class. Wins by O'Toole and teammates Jeremiah Kent and Peyton Mocco to get the up to 13 only down by one against the Cyclones.
The Tigers hoped that brothers Rocky and Zach Elam would be successful in their matchups to get the Tigers to victory but Rocky Elam would lose to the Cyclones Yonger Bastida in a 4 period match that would be enough to lead the Cyclones to a tight 17-16 victory against Mizzou.
Governor Mike Parson making an early exit. Parson was named honorary coach for tonight’s dual.@KOMUsports @KOMUnews @GovParsonMO pic.twitter.com/QkhrSgBFUV— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) February 17, 2022
Tigers head coach Brian Smith said although they lost the dual, they're still optimistic about what to come in the Big 12 tournament.
"It's a good year to this point," Smith said. "We can we can get better. It's just now, it's the money round."
"You're going into the Big 12's. Last time we were in the Big 12's we won it in this building and we're going to a big arena down in Tulsa. I'm excited for it, there's great competition in the Big 12. Great matches."
The Tigers now head to Tulsa to prepare for the Big 12 Tournament March 5-6.