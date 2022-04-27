Mizzou wrestling mourns passing of former coach

COLUMBIA — “This morning, we lost a great man in Hap Whitney,” said Brian Smith, head coach of Mizzou Wrestling.
Vernon "Hap" Whitney, the program's former head coach, died on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Whitney served as the head coach of Mizzou Wrestling from 1964-74, with a record of 88 wins, five losses and three ties.
While in high school, the St. Louis native became the first high school wrestler in Missouri to win four state wrestling championships, with a personal 79-2 record. Whitney did not attend MU himself, but won a Big 10 conference title at Purdue University. He placed third in the 1956 NCAA Championships and was an alternate for the US Olympic Wrestling Team that year.
During his time as MU's coach, "[Whitney] brought Mizzou Wrestling into the modern era and helped bring Mizzou to the national stage," Smith said.
Mizzou Wrestling has an award named after the former coach, the Hap Whitney Coaches Award. The award is presented annually to a wrestler who "displays dedication, commitment, sacrifice and unselfishness to the team on a constant basis," according to the release.
"To not have him be there to hand out his award this year was hard for me," Smith said. "I will miss the phone calls after duals, miss his guidance and miss his friendship."
Under the former coach, Mizzou Wrestling saw its first undefeated and nationally ranked teams, as well as its first individual Big Eight champion and first scoring team at the NCAA Championships.
Whitney was MU's assistant athletic director until 1981. He then served as Columbia Public Schools' director of physical education and athletics for 18 years.
"He was a mentor, a great coach, a great supporter of the program and special friend to me," Smith said.
Whitney was inducted into the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997, for his contributions to the program. He is also a 2011 inductee of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.