COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Athletic Director, Jim Sterk, announced to the media Thursday that the Mizzou wrestling team is returning back to the Big 12 conference.
Mizzou won the Big 12 during their last year in the conference in 2011-2012 before leaving to join the Mid-American Conference (MAC).
The Tigers recently won their ninth-straight MAC championship in late February. Mizzou was crowned champion every year since joining the MAC conference in the 2012-2013 season.
Sterk said that since Mizzou’s departure from the Big 12 in 2012, Coach Brian Smith never lost hope that one day Mizzou wrestling would return to the Big 12 Conference and renew many of the rivalries that the fans love.
“In my first meeting with Brian in 2016, he expressed his desires for the program,” Sterk said. “What he wanted to do, and part of that was getting back to the Big 12.”
When Mizzou accepted the invitation to join the SEC in 2012, wrestling was forced to find a new home because the conference didn’t sponsor a wrestling championship. Sterk said they were lucky to find an affiliate membership with the Mid American Conference. He has nothing but respect and admiration for the conference that gave them a place for these nine years.
“The MAC has been a great home and we have nothing but respect for those folks that run the program, that run the conference, and all the members there, we want to thank them,” Sterk said.
Now, Mizzou is heading back to the conference they performed so well at and are ready for what’s to come.
Head wrestling coach Smith confirmed Thursday that he’s been anticipating this move for many years.
“This was weeks and weeks of well, it was years, it was something I had never thought would happen,” Smith said. “But, people change, things change, and great things can happen.”
Sterk, Smith, and the rest of the Missouri Board of Curators are ready to see how this affects the team and the fans.
“I know that is kind of special to a lot of Missouri fans too, that Mizzou is, in a small way, with Mizzou wrestling, going back to the Big 12,” Smith said.
He said Tiger style isn’t going to experience much change, the team is going to do what they do best and continue on their role of competing to the best of their ability.
Both Smith and the team agree said this move back is going to create a lot more opportunities that fans will be excited about.
Junior standout and All-American Brock Mauller knows first hand the effort that being a part of this team consists of and he says he is ready to see what this new challenge brings.
“I think it’s like, in a sense, a new challenge, a new goal, cause you know with the MAC, we’re always expected to go in there and beat our own record,” Mauller said. “With the Big 12, I think it will be a different challenge for us.”
Mauller said he hopes this will bring in more fans and more excitement surrounding the program.
“We’re going to bring in bigger crowds with the Big 12 and everything, you know, so more media presence and all that sort of stuff which is nice,” Mauller said. “We just go out on the mat and do what we can do.”
Smith says that their culture is one thing that will never change.
“Really nothings going to change,” Smith said. “I mean we’re still going to believe in Tiger Style of it, we’re still going to recruit the same kids that fit the culture. It’s just that we’re going to be in a different place.”
“I think it’s a great decision, I know we started out at the big 12 and we had a lot of success there and ended with success winning it, so I’m excited about this,” Mauller said.