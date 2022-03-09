Mizzou Wrestling will send nine wrestlers to represent the black and gold in the NCAA Championships next weekend at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and those grapplers learned their national seeds on Wednesday.
Freshman Keegan O'Toole holds the highest seed among Mizzou wrestlers. The 165-pound freshman will compete at the national tournament as the No. 2 seed. O'Toole is the 2022 Big 12 champion and a 2021 All-American.
Also receiving a top 10 seed were freshman Rocky Elam as the No. 7 seed at 197 pounds and junior Allen Hart is the No. 9 seed at 141 pounds. Elam finished 3rd in the Big 12 Championships, while Hart was the Big 12 runner-up for his weight class.
In addition, the Tigers received automatic bids for Peyton Mocco (No. 11, 174 pounds), Zach Elam (No. 16, 285 pounds), Jeremiah Kent (No. 17, 184 pounds), and Jarrett Jacques (No. 25, 157 pounds).
Two Mizzou wrestlers will also head to Detroit through at-large bids. Redshirt freshman Noah Surtin will compete as the No. 18 seed while Detroit-native Josh Edmond is the No. 26 seed.
The NCAA Wrestling Tournament will take place March 17-19.