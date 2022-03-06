The Mizzou wrestling team won its 11th consecutive conference championship this weekend, winning the 2022 Big 12 Championship. The Tigers had already wrapped up the team title before the final round began Sunday.
The Tigers won the team title in their first year as members of the Big XII since 2012, the year the team began its championship streak before spending 9 years in the MAC.
Head coach Brian Smith said his team was excited to return to the Big XII this season.
"They wanted us to be in a more competitive atmosphere and conference, with the [Oklahoma States], the Iowa States, Northern Iowas," Smith said.
Mizzou's undefeated freshman Keegan O'Toole won his second career conference title Sunday night, taking the Big 12 title at 165 pounds. The Tigers made the podium in six of 10 weight classes, including three second-place finishes.
"We had a round where we went 4 and 6 in the quarters, came back that night and won 14 of the 16 matches to put ourselves in contention," Smith said. "Don't let that bad round define you. Come out and battle like we always have."
In Sunday's final round, four Tigers competed for four individual conference titles.
MU's Allan Hart took on Northern Colorado's Andrew Alirez at 141 pounds. Alirez controlled the early rounds, but Hart attempted to mount a comeback in the third round. In the end, Alirez hung on to win 6-4. He is Northern Colorado's first Big XII champion.
At 165 pounds, Mizzou's #1 seed Keegan O'Toole faced West Virginia's Peyton Hall, who comes out of Ben Askren's camp. O'Toole took an early lead, ending the first round up 5-3. He stretched that lead in the second round, going up 9-5. O'Toole got the win 13-7, winning his second conference championship and remaining undefeated.
Peyton Mocco took on Oklahoma State's Dustin Plott at 174 pounds. The first round was scoreless, after officials overturned a takedown call with 2 seconds left in the round. In the second round, Mocco jumped to the lead 3-1. Plott grabbed a takedown with seconds left in the match, taking the lead 4-3 and winning the conference title.
Hickman graduate Jeremiah Kent battled Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa, the defending conference champion at 184 pounds. Kent fended off a pin attempt at the end of the first round, trailing Keckeisen 8-3. Keckeisen extended the lead to 11-3 in the second round. He finished off Kent 13-3, denying the Tigers another conference title.
Earlier in the tournament, several other Tigers fared well. Two Tigers finished fifth in the tournament. At 149 pounds, Josh Edmond beat Dylan Martinez 17-8. Jarrett Jacques took fifth at 157 pounds with a sudden-death win over Derek Holschlag.
Mizzou's Elam brothers both made the podium. At 197 pounds, Rocky Elam finished third with a 6-1 decision win over Oklahoma's Jake Woodley. His brother Zach Elam took third at heavyweight, defeating Iowa State's Sam Schuyler.