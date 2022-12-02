COLUMBIA - MU dedicated a MizzouRec basketball court to MU wheelchair basketball coach Ron Lykins Friday during a special ceremony.
After Friday's Mizzou vs. Arizona wheelchair basketball game, MU honored coach Lykins, announcing the Ron Lykins Court.
Coach Lykins has coached MU’s wheelchair basketball team since 2009. According to the MU News Bureau, Lykins led his initial team to their first winning season in the program's history.
The success did not end there. As the Tigers coach, Lykin’s team has won nine classics and finished in the top five at the National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, six times.
In November, Lykins was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. His rap sheet as a Tiger is impressive to many, but his accomplishments do not end there.
Lykins holds the title for the winningest coach in international competitions for the United States Wheelchair Basketball team. In his Olympic coaching career, Lykins won 12 gold medals and five silver medals. He has won gold medals with both men's and women's wheelchair basketball teams in the Paralympics.
In the 2020 Paralympic Games, he led the U.S. men’s team to back-to-back gold and also led the American women to consecutive gold medals in 2004 and 2008, according to the MU News Bureau.
Lykins said coaching for Team USA was a huge part of his career.
"That is the crowning achievement of my professional career," Lykins said. "There's no greater honor you can have than serving your country and representing the USA against competition in sport, outside of being in the military. So to be able to do that and the Olympics, brought me a loved for basketball at a young age."
Lykins retired from Team USA in 2021, but continues to coach for MU. During the ceremony Lykins said the dedication goes to everyone involved in the program.
"It may be my name for the court but it's for all Mizzou Wheelchair basketball," Lykins said.
Looking back at his career Lykins said it's been better than he could have imagined.
"It's been a phenomenal experience for me. I've really enjoyed it. I've been around some really outstanding people. The young guys who have come in to be a part of our program. I've been fortunate to work with some really great professionals as colleagues here and meet other people throughout the university," Lykins said. "Anytime you're around good people and who are good at what they do and they're excited about it, it's a fun environment to be in."
On Friday, the MU men's wheelchair basketball team lost to Auburn 68-29. They played Arizona in the evening and lost 80-37.
They will play Auburn on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by Arizona at 11 a.m. on the Ron Lykins Court.