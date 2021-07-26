Grad Transfer linebacker Blaze Alldredge became the latest Mizzou football player to see his name on a preseason award watch list. Alldredge is one of 51 linebackers nationwide to named to the Butkus Award Watch List. The award, named after legendary University of Illinois and Chicago Bears star Dick Butkus, goes to the best linebacker in college football each season.
Alldredge is a newcomer to Mizzou but excelled at Rice University. He was All-Conference in Conference USA twice for the Owls. As a Senior in 2021 he had 47 tackles in just 5 games. Alldredge was named team MVP at Rice twice during his time there.