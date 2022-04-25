Another Mizzou men's basketball player has entered the transfer portal.
Amari Davis announced his decision to enter the portal before his senior season in a tweet posted Monday evening.
I want to thank Mizzou for everything I learned and was shown I want to thank coach Martin and his staff for bringing me in with open arms. This was an amazing stop in my basketball career with that being said I will be entering the transfer portal. #RespectMyDecision 🖤— Amari Davis (@Amari937) April 25, 2022
"I want to thank Mizzou for everything I learned and was shown," Davis said in his tweet, along with thanking former Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin and Martin's staff. "This was an amazing stop in my basketball career."
Last season, Davis arrived at Mizzou as a junior transfer from Green Bay. He proved to be an asset for the Tigers, primarily as a leading sixth man off the bench.
Over 32 games, including 13 starts, Davis averaged nine points per game with a 42.5 shooting percentage. Davis also led the program from the free throw line, shooting 81.7 percent of his free throws. He had 14 double-digit scoring games, leading the Tigers in scoring in five games.
Arguably his best performance came at Ole Miss on January 18th, going a perfect 10-for-10 from the floor and 3-for-3 at the free throw line, racking up 23 points in a 78-53 Tiger victory.
With Davis transferring, there are only three players remaining from last season's squad. They are Ronnie DeGray, Kobe Brown and Kaleb Brown.