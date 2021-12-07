COLUMBIA - Mizzou women's basketball guard Aijha Blackwell was named Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Blackwell is coming off a 20 point, 16 rebound performance against fifth-ranked Baylor on Saturday.
She is currently averaging 12.6 rebounds per game, good for fifth in the nation and first in the SEC.
The junior guard is averaging 16.7 points per game, which leads the team.
This is Blackwell's first conference player of the week honor. She shares the award with Aicha Coulibaly of Auburn.
Mizzou women's basketball will travel to Springfield to take on in-state rival Missouri State on Friday at 7 p.m.