Guard Anton Brookshire dribbles the ball Wednesday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Missouri defeated the Fighting Illini 81-78 in last year’s Braggin’ Rights game. 

Missouri guard Anton Brookshire entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source confirmed to KOMU-8 Sports on Monday.  The freshman from Springfield, MO (Kickapoo HS) played in only 18 games last year, missing the season's final 10 games due to a wrist injury.  Recruiting website verbalcommits.com first reported the news in a tweet on Monday afternoon.

Brookshire won a State Championship with fellow Mizzou freshman Trevon Brazile at Kickapoo High School in Springfield before both became Tigers. 

{span}The Kickapoo Chiefs celebrate after they beat the Republic Tigers during the Class 5 sectionals March 6, 2019, at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. Going into his senior year, star player Anton Brookshire, center, has committed to play for University of Missouri.{/span}

While Brookshire started three games during the middle of the season but tailed off due to his injured wrist, Brazile blossomed as the season went on. 

Brookshire ended up averaging just 1.5 points per game.  His best game in a Mizzou uniform came against Eastern Illinois on December 7, 2021 when Brookshire scored a career-high 8 points and dished out a career-best 3 assists in 25 minutes.

Brookshire is the first Missouri player to enter the Transfer Portal since Mizzou fired head coach Cuonzo Martin on Friday evening.

