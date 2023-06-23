After going undrafted on Thursday night, former Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge is joining the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers are signing Missouri G D’Moi Hodge to a 2-way contract, sources tell the @latimes.— Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 23, 2023
Hodge signed a two-way contract, meaning he can play for the Lakers or their G-League affiliate in El Segundo, California, Mizzou Athletics confirmed Friday morning. Each team can carry two players on two-way contracts.
One step closer to making a dream become a realityCongrats to @Dmoi_VI on signing with the @Lakers tonight!!#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/GVe3KhIFad— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 23, 2023
Hodge worked out for the Lakers in a pre-draft work-out with several others players on June 8. In one season at Mizzou, he started all 35 games for the Tigers and averaged 14.7 points per game.
Hodge was best-known for his defensive skills throughout his college career, winning the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year award at Cleveland State in 2022 and leading the SEC in steals last season. He set a Missouri program record with his 91 steals and was fourth in the country averaging 2.6 steals per game. He also led the SEC in three point shooting, hitting 40 percent of his triples.
Hodge joins teammate Kobe Brown in southern California, after Brown was drafted in the first round by the Clippers.