COLUMBIA - In Connor Bazelak's first offseason as Mizzou's starting quarterback, his receiving corps is as deep as it's ever been during his tenure with the Tigers.
None of Mizzou's receivers eclipsed 500 receiving yards in the 2020 season; returning graduate student Keke Chism led the Tigers with 35 catches and 458 yards through the air. A well-balanced offensive approach, one that often featured NFL Draft-bound running back Larry Rountree III, prevented any one receiver from dominating the stat sheet.
But as Missouri goes through Spring Camp, old and new faces are hoping to bring a new dimension to the Tigers' air attack in 2021.
"This is really the first time we've really been able to get repetition, repetition, repetition at the routes and the details," said head coach Eli Drinkwitz. "And we've got to continue to develop. We're by no means ready to go play in a game yet, but it's a start, and hopefully it's something that these guys can carry through the months where it's player-led and player-run stuff."
Returning alongside Chism are veteran Tigers like senior Jalen Knox, redshirt junior Tauskie Dove, redshirt senior Barrett Bannister, graduate student Micah Wilson and senior D'ionte "Boo" Smith. But, the Tigers are seeking contributions from younger athletes as well.
Chance Luper, Jaden Nash, Javian Hester and Jay Maclin all have a year of experience in Drinkwitz's offense under their belts. The Tigers also added a pair of dynamic St. Louis-area receivers in incoming freshman Dominic Lovett and Ohio State transfer Mookie Cooper.
Maclin took advantage of his first year in Columbia, developing his skill set across the board.
"My biggest stride has been getting up to the speed of college football," said Maclin. "[Going] from high school to college was a really big jump. [I've] really been trying to work on my speed, stretching more, getting looser in my hips, my hamstrings, and getting the playbook all down."
Mizzou fans are hoping to see Maclin continue the family legacy that his cousin Jeremy, a two-time All-American at Mizzou and former NFL wide receiver, left behind during his illustrious career as a Tiger. Jeremy posted almost 3,000 scrimmage yards and 28 touchdowns in just two seasons at MU before enjoying an eight year NFL career with the Eagles, Chiefs and Ravens.
However, Jay emphasized that he's not paying too much attention to outside expectations.
"You've got some people who, like, post things on Twitter," said Maclin, "and of course I see it. I'm a young guy, I be on social media, and some people are like, 'oh, where's Maclin?' and stuff like that. At first, it bothered me, but you know, I try to get over all that stuff and not worry about what people got to say... I just try to focus on my game and focus on helping my family out."
While the family name might bring more expectations for his output as a receiver, having Jeremy available to answer questions helps Jay with his own journey.
"He gives me advice all the time," said Maclin. "He did it at college, high school, you know, at the highest level... so I always go to him whenever I need any type of help. He just helped me get through a lot of things, mentally and not just like on the field."
Maclin noted his long-standing relationship with Cooper, which actually formed on the hardwood instead of the grass back in St. Louis.
"We go way back," said a smiling Maclin. "In St. Louis, we were all basketball players before we were football players. I don't know if a lot of people knew that... years ago we played in this community center called Wohl's" (referring to the Wohl Center in Kingsway West).
He also praised his new teammate's on-field talents.
"He can add a lot. He's very shifty, fast, you know he can catch. He can do it all, so that guy's going to be really special here. I can't wait to see him."
Drinkwitz is happy with the progress that's been made this offseason after last year's spring camp ended after just three practices thanks to COVID.
"The only way to get better at football is to practice football," said Drinkwitz, "and get out there and throw routes and continue to develop the chemistry between the quarterback and the wideouts. And, you know, see competitive plays, and we're seeing that consistently on both sides of the ball. We're seeing young guys really develop at a quicker speed than we probably thought, and it's great to get those guys that just got on campus... those invaluable reps at a college speed."
Drinkwitz specifically noted Lovett, Daylan Carnell, Tyler Macon, Zxaequan Reeves, Ryan Hoerstkamp and Connor Tollison when praising the work of his incoming freshmen.
"All those guys are going to have a significant opportunity to play for us this year and provide value."
As for Maclin, he and the receiving corps are hungry to bolster the Mizzou offense.
"It's going to be crazy. That's all I can say. We got a lot of talent, a lot of guys that want to be here and do big things for Missouri."
The Tigers will play in the Black-Gold Spring Game this Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m. at Faurot Field. A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend and the Athletic Department is encouraging fans to secure their digital tickets in advance at mutigers.com/SpringGame.