COLUMBIA- After upsetting then number 1 South Carolina last Thursday at Mizzou Arena, Missouri's Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen were named Co-Players of the Week by the SEC on Tuesday. Mizzou's win over the Gamecocks was the program's first victory over a number 1 team in program history,.
Frank and Hansen scored 21 points each in the upset. Frank was a near perfect 7 for 8 shooting in the win. She's averaging 15.1 points per game, second only to Aijah Blackwell on the team.
Hansen's game-winning layup with less than a second remaining in overtime sealed the win over South Carolina. She also added a career-high 7 rebounds.
Mizzou's next game after the upset on Sunday at Vanderbilt was postponed due to COVID issues within the Mizzou program. That game was rescheduled for January 20th and the Tigers are hopeful they will have enough players available to take on Auburn this Thursday. The SEC requires teams to have at least 7 scholarship players and one coach available to play.