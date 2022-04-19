Missouri's DaJuan Gordon, center, and freshman forward Yaya Keita attempt to block Wichita State's Craig Porter Jr.’s jump shot

Missouri's DaJuan Gordon, center, and freshman forward Yaya Keita attempt to block Wichita State's Craig Porter Jr.’s jump shot Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The men’s team will next face off against Paul Quinn College on Monday, Nov. 29 at home.

Yaya Keita, who spent his freshman season on the Mizzou men's basketball team, left the program and entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.  The website Verbal Commits first reported the news.  

Missouri's Yaya Keita, left, collides with Utah's Lahat

Missouri’s Yaya Keita, left, collides with Utah’s Lahat Thioune on Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Missouri’s next game is against Illinois on Wednesday.

Keita played in only 21 games as a Freshman.  The St. Louis native missed his entire season of high school basketball at DeSmet due to a knee injury.  Keita then suffered another knee injury in February and missed the end of his lone season at Mizzou.  He averaged 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in his lone season as a Tiger.

Dajuan Gordon dunks the ball

DaJuan Gordon dunks the ball off an alley-oop from Anton Brookshire on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. Missouri beat Eastern Illinois 72-44.

Keita becomes the seventh player to leave the program since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and the sixth to leave since Mizzou parted ways with former head coach Cuonzo Martin.  One of those players, former Mizzou guard DaJuan Gordon, committed to New Mexico State on Tuesday.  New Mexico State is Gordon's third Division 1 school.  He began his college basketball career at Kansas State, where he played two seasons before averaging 8.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game at Mizzou last year.

