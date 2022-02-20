Missouri’s Yaya Keita, left, collides with Utah’s Lahat

The Missouri men's basketball team announced on Sunday that freshman forward Yaya Keita is expected to miss the rest of the season.  Keita has not played since February 8th against Vanderbilt and had surgery on his left knee on Friday.

Keita did not play during his senior season at De Smet High School in St. Louis due to a torn ACL in his right knee. 

That injury led to a slow start to Keita's Mizzou career as he rebuilt his strength and stamina after not playing for a year.  Now Keita will have to rehab following surgery on the other knee.

“He’s worked extremely hard to get back into game shape this season after missing his senior year of high school and we were hoping it would be a different outcome," said Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin in a news release.  "After looking at all the options, Yaya, his family and our athletic training staff determined what was best for his long-term success. Yaya continues to be an important part of our team and we wish him a healthy recovery.” 

Keita averaged 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in 21 games during his freshman season.  

