Missouri pitcher Laurin Krings winds up against North Texas on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The junior tossed the third no-hitter of her MU career in a 1-0 win over the Mean Green. The Tigers followed up with a series-clinching win Saturday, taking down North Texas 2-1.

COLUMBIA- After a week that saw her throw 15 scoreless innings and notch her third career no-hitter, Missouri's Lauren Krings earned SEC co-Pitcher of the Week honors and the NFCA National Pitcher of the Week award. Krings split the SEC honor with Georgia's Shelby Walters, who had 2 wins and 2 saves last week in the circle. 

The national award from the National Fastpitch Coaches Associatoin goes to the country's top pitcher each week.  Krings is the first Tiger to win a NFCA award since 2017 and the first Mizzou pitcher to win conference pitcher of the week honors since 2016.

Krings picked up two victories over North Texas and another win over Kansas last week.  In 15 innings of work the junior from Loveland, CO did not surrender a single run while only allowing 4 hits.  Her no-hitter against the North Texas Mean Green last Friday night was the third "no-no" of her Mizzou career.  She also notched a career-best 17 strikeouts in the game.

Cierra Harrison, left, hugs Laurin Krings after winning the game Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Krings threw a no-hitter.

Krings and the Tigers face SIU-Edwardsville on Tuesday at 6 pm at Mizzou Stadium before hitting the road to face Texas A&M in SEC play this weekend.

