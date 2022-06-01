Mu junior Casidy Chaumont

Missouri junior Casidy Chaumont dives to make a catch Thursday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. MU face Florida next in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

A mainstay of baseball has migrated to college softball for the first time and two Mizzou stars got in on the honors.  Rawlings awarded gold gloves in softball for the first time in 2022 and Missouri's Casidy Chaumont and Jenna Laird both made the cut.

Casidy Chaumont catches a fly ball

Missouri outfielder Casidy Chaumont prepares to catch a fly ball against Texas A&M on Sunday in Columbia. In addition to her defensive contributions, Chaumont also had two hits, two runs and two RBI.

Chaumont, a senior from Moss Bluff, LA, converted to the outfield just last season and has registered a perfect fielding percentage in left field ever since.  She also became known for her highlight-reel diving catches.

Kimberly Wert, Jenna Laird, Emma Raabe and Kendyll Bailey celebrate between innings

From left, Kimberly Wert, Jenna Laird, Emma Raabe and Kendyll Bailey celebrate between innings Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Missouri beat Iowa State 3-2.

Laird, a sophomore from New York, was one of the top shortstops in the country.  She has started every game since her Freshman year at Mizzou and logged a .975 fielding percentage in 2022.

Laird and Chaumont were two of the four players from the SEC who won Gold Gloves.  Hannah Adams from Florida earned the honor at 2nd base while LSU center fielder Ciara Briggs also won gold.  Rawlings has awarded Gold Gloves to Major League Baseball players since 1957.

