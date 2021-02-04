COLUMBIA - The Tiger’s continue to show out offensively this season but it was their defense that took on the challenge of battling the No.16 ranked Arkansas women’s basketball team on Thursday night. The Tigers lost a close one 85-80 on at Mizzou Arena.
Arkansas started the game on a 13-2 run following an early layup from LaDazhia Williams. Mizzou missed 8 straight shots before turning things around halfway through the first quarter.
Aijha Blackwell and Lauren Hansen emerged as the top scorers for the Tigers as they clawed their way back into the game posting five points each in the first quarter.
“We knew that they were hot tonight behind the three and so we just tried to step that up, our defense in the second half,” Blackwell said.
Blackwell also notched her fifth straight double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the game.
“I know that I need to go get boards, I know I’m capable of going to get boards. I know I’m strong enough, so it’s just all about heart and if I’m willing to go do that for my team.”
Arkansas took a 45-39 lead at halftime behind the SEC’s leading scorer Chelsea Dungee who finished with 27 points on the night.
Arkansas started the second half with a 14-2 run, but Hansen showed out scoring 12 of her 19 points in the 3rd and 4th quarters to keep Mizzou in the game.
The Tigers were down by as many as 18 points with three minutes left in the third quarter, but Missouri was able to turn things around eventually grabbed the 76-75 lead with 2:23 remaining in the fourth quarter.
After a series of fouls and free throws the Razorbacks Destiny Slocum drained a huge three with 32.9 left to give Arkansas back the 82-78 lead. Slocum finished with 22 points as the Razorbacks held on for the 5 point win.
“We got out to a slow start but we battled back and I'm proud of that,” Pingeton said. “That's the thing, we create these holes and we've gotta battle back and it makes it awfully challenging. I told our girls in the locker room no one's gonna feel sorry for us. Ya know, we've got a great opportunity this month of February but it's not gonna be easy."
The Tigers had six players reach double digits scoring including Hansen with 19, Blackwell with 13, Hayley Frank and Shannon Dufficy with 12 points each, Shug Dickson with 11 and LaDazhia Williams with 10.
Next up the Tigers take on Auburn on the road on Sunday at 12 p.m.