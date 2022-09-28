COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers are back at home this weekend, facing off against the number one team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs.
This is the second time in the Eliah Drinkwitz era the Tigers have hosted the number one team. They lost the 2020 season opener to Alabama.
The Tigers are hoping wide receiver Dominic Lovett can continue his dominant season. Lovett has emerged as Mizzou's best deep threat this year, despite the presence of star freshman Luther Burden.
Lovett tops the SEC with 376 receiving yards four weeks into the season.
"I just had to find the love for it, for the uh for the game again honestly," Lovett said when talking about his growth this season. "No matter what happens outside of football once you come and put on the Mizzou black and gold colors everything goes out the door, it's time to work."
When asked about his love for the game, Lovett said he found it in the weight room.
"Not too many people like working out, I'm going to be honest with you," Lovett said. "But when I started to see the difference in my body, me starting to hit PRs (personal records) that I couldn't, or knew I could just took me multiple times to hit it, that's when I found the love in it."
Systematically, Lovett said he made an effort to learn more about the Tiger offense.
"Big thing I would say is, getting more into my playbook, learning the concept of plays, not just knowing what I got, but knowing the concept that way I can be more versatile, they can move me wherever I need to be and I would know and I wouldn't be lost," Lovett said.
Lovett's work is cut out for him this Saturday, taking on a Georgia defense that has only allowed 171 receiving yards per game so far this season.
"I just look at them as another opponent on the schedule," Lovett said. "Whoever's guarding me, you put your pants on the way I put my pants on."
"it's all about who wants it more, who going to push themselves more to make the next play, who going to put their life on the line to win the game." Lovett said.
The Tigers and Bulldogs kick off at 6:30p.m on Saturday. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.