Former Mizzou Football star Jeremy Maclin is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday. Maclin was a consensus All-American in both of his seasons at Missouri in 2007 and 2008. He helped lead the Tigers to back to back Big 12 North Division Championships and wins in the 2008 Cotton Bowl and 2008 Alamo Bowl.
Maclin, a St. Louis native, began his career at Mizzou with a major knee injury that forced him to redshirt as a true freshman. But once he got on the field in 2007, Maclin electrified Mizzou fans for two solid years. He led the nation in all-purpose yards in 2007, setting a NCAA freshman record with 2,776 yards. Maclin was the only player in the country that year with touchdowns receiving, rushing, via punt return and kick-off return.
In 2008 Maclin was once again an All-American, topping himself with 2,833 all-purpose yards and once again leading Mizzou to the Big 12 Championship game. He caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime of the Alamo Bowl to close his college career before being drafted in the 1st round by the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.
Maclin went on to star in the NFL for 8 seasons with the Eagles, Chiefs and Ravens. He caught 514 passes in the pro's for 6,835 yards and 49 touchdowns. Maclin is currently the head football coach at his high school alma mater, Kirkwood High School, in suburban St. Louis.