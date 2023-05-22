Missouri third baseman Luke Mann swings

Missouri third baseman Luke Mann was the only Tiger to earn All-SEC honors, as announced by the conference on Monday.  Mann split the second team All-SEC third base spot with Auburn's Bryson Ware.

Mann had a superb season as a junior, batting .318, driving in 54 runs and hitting a team-leading 21 home runs.  Mann's 49 career homers has him tied with Jacob Priday for the program's career home run record.  

Mann hit 14 of his 21 homers in SEC play.  His 12 total home runs tied Mann for fourth in the SEC with Ware and South Carolina's Ethan Petry.  Mann was also 10th in the conference in slugging percentage (.704).

Mann is only the second Missouri Tiger earn All-SEC honors as a position player, joining shortstop Josh Day who was second team in 2022.  Mizzou faces Auburn in the final game of the SEC Tournament's first day on Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.

