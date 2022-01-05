A Mizzou spokesperson confirmed that former Missouri safety Shawn Robinson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Robinson was a part of the Mizzou program for thee years starting in 2019.
Robinson was a 4-star recruit from Desoto, TX who began his career as a quarterback at TCU. He transferred to Missouri after two seasons at TCU and sat out the 2019 season due to the NCAA's transfer rules at the time.
Robinson briefly started at quarterback for the Tigers to open to the 2020 season before losing the job to Connor Bazelak.
He then quietly shifted to the defensive side the ball during the second half of the 2020 season, finishing 2020 with 5 tackles and even snagging his first career interception against Mississippi State.
Robinson remained at safety for the 2021 season earning his first career sack in the season opener and finished the year battling injuries. Robinson totaled 28 tackles and 1 interception during his final season at Mizzou.