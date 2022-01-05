Shawn Robinson celebrates

Missouri defensive back Shawn Robinson celebrates during the game against Mississippi State on Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Robinson, who started the season as Missouri’s starting quarterback but lost the job to Connor Bazelak, played as a safety Saturday and had five tackles and one interception. Robinson says he is all in on his new role and plans to keep going at safety to help the team win.

A Mizzou spokesperson confirmed that former Missouri safety Shawn Robinson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.  Robinson was a part of the Mizzou program for thee years starting in 2019.

Robinson was a 4-star recruit from Desoto, TX who began his career as a quarterback at TCU.  He transferred to Missouri after two seasons at TCU and sat out the 2019 season due to the NCAA's transfer rules at the time. 

Robinson briefly started at quarterback for the Tigers to open to the 2020 season before losing the job to Connor Bazelak. 

Shawn Robinson runs with the ball

Quarterback Shawn Robinson runs with the ball during the game against Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Field in Columbia. 

He then quietly shifted to the defensive side the ball during the second half of the 2020 season, finishing 2020 with 5 tackles and even snagging his first career interception against Mississippi State.

Robinson remained at safety for the 2021 season earning his first career sack in the season opener and finished the year battling injuries.  Robinson totaled 28 tackles and 1 interception during his final season at Mizzou.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

Recommended for you