COLUMBIA- Mizzou football fans got good news and bad news on Wednesday afternoon as one Tiger announced his return while another left the program.
Top corner back Kris Abrams-Draine announced he will return to the team for another season. The team shared the news with a hype video on Mizzou Football's official Twitter account.
Run It Back … @KD1ERA!#MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/2QAdH7v2eq— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 14, 2022
Abrams-Draine has been a highly-rated pro prospect for more than a year. He began his MIzzou career in 2020 as a wide receiver but converted to defense heading into his second season.
Since switching sides, Abrams-Draine has been one of Missouri's most productive defensive players. He has started 21 games over the past two seasons and led Mizzou in 2022 with 13 pass break-ups. He also added 40 tackles this past season. Abrams-Draine has 3 career interceptions and has also been a part of Mizzou's return game. He has 27 career kick-off returns and scored a 100 yard touchdown against Tennessee in 2021.
But Mizzou lost its quarterbacks coach on Wednesday when Bush Hamdan returned to his alma mater, taking over as Offensive Coordinator at Boise State. Hamdan had coached at Missouri for three seasons, from 2020 to 2022. He initially coached wide receivers, then added quarterbacks to his duties in 2021 before coaching only QB's in 2022.
𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗼𝗶𝘀𝗲, @BushHamdan!We're very excited to bring one of our brothers back to coach with our Boise State family as our new offensive coordinator!📰: https://t.co/p7lxO4qqhH#BleedBlue | #OnceABroncoAlwaysABronco pic.twitter.com/JEMlFl1Jhb— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) December 14, 2022
Hamdan was a backup quarterback at Boise State from 2004 to 2008. He famously signaled in the legendary "Statue of Liberty" play that the underdog Broncos used to defeat Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.
Mizzou will be on the field again on Friday December 23rd when the Tigers face Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl. KOMU-8 will have coverage from Tampa starting December 20th as the Tigers take on the Demon Deacons. The game kicks off at 5:30 pm CT on December 23rd and will air on ESPN.