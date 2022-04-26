Mizzou Softball designated player Kim Wert earned the SEC Softball Player of the Week Award on Tuesday. Wert drove in 13 runs in a three game sweep of the Kentucky Wildcats. She had 4 home runs, including a pair of grand slams, in Missouri's three victories in Lexington and hit .857 for the series.
Wert's performance snapped a recent cold spell at the plate. She had just 2 hits in her previous 17 at-bats entering the Kentucky series.
"I was just being too selective," Wert told the SEC Network following Mizzou's 9-1 win over the Wildcats to close the series on Monday night. "I was just really jumping on the pitch early. That was the biggest thing was just capitalizing on any mistake they had."
Wert also joked that a recent run of sugary cereal at breakfast fueled her performance against Kentucky.
"I'm crediting it to the Lucky Charms I was eating for breakfast every day," Wert told the SEC Network. "I mean there was just a break-through. I was getting a little bit more of my legs and it helped out."
"Honestly, I'm a 5th year, I'm struggling to walk as it is," joked Wert. "You just go swing at those good pitches and see how far you can hit them."
Wert and the Tigers take on Saint Louis University on Wednesday at 4 pm at Mizzou Stadium before hosting Texas A&M in a three game SEC series starting Friday.