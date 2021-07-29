Missouri senior running back Tyler Badie was added to the watch lists for two more awards on Thursday morning. Already on the Doak Walker Award watch list, Badie also landed on the lists for the Wuerffel Trophy and Paul Hornung Award.
The Wuerffel Trophy honors players who strive to help in their communities. Badie is being considered thanks to his 150+ hours of community service in Mid-Missouri during his career at Mizzou with various local organizations.
As for the Hornung Trophy, that goes to the nation's "most dynamic player". Badie has been a spark to the Missouri offense going back to his Freshman season. A dual threat out of the backfield, the senior from Memphisa has rushed for 1,136 yards to go along with 819 receiving yards in his first three seasons.