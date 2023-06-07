COLUMBIA - Mizzou guard Isiaih Mosley ended weeks of speculation about his future on Wednesday when he announced on social media that he's leaving the Tigers to pursue a professional career.
Thank you Como #TunnelVision🛣️ pic.twitter.com/Dgh1AFqUY4— Isiaih mosley (@Isiaihletrellm1) June 7, 2023
Mosley spent one season playing for his hometown team. An undisclosed personal issue off the court limited Mosley to just 14 games in the 2022-23 season. Mosley's talent shined at times in his limited action, scoring in double-figures 6 times. His season-high 23 points helped Missouri defeat Coastal Carolina and a 20 point road effort helped the Tigers get a win at Ole Miss in January.
A Rock Bridge graduate who helped the Bruins win a state championship in 2019, Mosley started his college career at Missouri State. Mosley was a star in Springfield, dominating the Missouri Valley Conference, earning back to back 1st team all-conference nods in 2021 and 2022.
Despite spending only one season in a Tiger uniform, Mosley praised Mizzou fans in his social media post.
"Columbia, you have been a rock my entire life," wrote Mosley in his post. "Standing by me through thick and thin. Your unwavering support has touched my soul and I consider myself fortunate to call this place home."