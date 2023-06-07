COLUMBIA - Mizzou guard Isiaih Mosley ended weeks of speculation about his future on Wednesday when he announced on social media that he's leaving the Tigers to pursue a professional career.

Mosley spent one season playing for his hometown team.  An undisclosed personal issue off the court limited Mosley to just 14 games in the 2022-23 season.  Mosley's talent shined at times in his limited action, scoring in double-figures 6 times.  His season-high 23 points helped Missouri defeat Coastal Carolina and a 20 point road effort helped the Tigers get a win at Ole Miss in January.

A Rock Bridge graduate who helped the Bruins win a state championship in 2019, Mosley started his college career at Missouri State.  Mosley was a star in Springfield, dominating the Missouri Valley Conference, earning back to back 1st team all-conference nods in 2021 and 2022.

Despite spending only one season in a Tiger uniform, Mosley praised Mizzou fans in his social media post.  

"Columbia, you have been a rock my entire life," wrote Mosley in his post.  "Standing by me through thick and thin.  Your unwavering support has touched my soul and I consider myself fortunate to call this place home."

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU 8 in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Saturday mornings on Mizzou Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU