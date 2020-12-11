COLUMBIA-- Mizzou Athletics is facing a deficit of "at least $35 million," according to an email sent to Tiger Scholarship Fund members.
MU's Director of Athletics Jim Sterk sent the email Friday afternoon.
Sterk says since Memorial Stadium and Mizzou Arena's capacities have been cut by more than 90%, ticket and Tiger Scholarship Fund revenues have been severely impacted.
Memorial Stadium is currently operating at a 25% capacity, while standing room only sections have been eliminated. The reduction of people in the stadium follows CDC social distancing guidelines.
Mizzou Arena capacity is limited to 3,000 people, or 20%, according to the Columbia Missourian. This will limit fan attendance for both the men and women's basketball seasons.
The program has seen additional cuts in the areas of SEC/NCAA distributions and the loss of concerts.
Sterk says MU Athletics has taken "an aggressive approach" toward reducing expenses by eliminating over 30 full-time positions and restricting team travel and non-essential spending.
The program has also reduced all sport program and support area budgets by 20%.