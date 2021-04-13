COLUMBIA - MU Athletics is nearing its target of nearly $32 million to fund the construction of a new indoor football practice facility.
The funds have come from a variety of anonymous donors, the largest of which being two, $10 million donations on Dec. 29, 2020 and Jan. 28, 2021.
There have been nine, seven or eight figure gifts received in the current fiscal year, according to news release.
Other anonymous donations include:
- $1.4 million on March 15, 2021
- $3 million ($1.6 million going toward basketball program) on March 22, 2021
- $1 million on April 1, 2021
- $1.1 million on April 13, 2021
MU Athletic Director Jim Sterk told KOMU 8 that these donations move the program to new heights.
“For me as an athletics director, these are huge, huge wins, you know, to have someone commit like that," Sterk said.
The majority of the funds will go toward the construction of a new indoor practice facility for the Tigers football team, who have been practicing inside Devine Pavilion, which houses a 70 yard long field.
“We have been at a competitive disadvantage, as far as the football program when they’re practicing in there, because it would be like asking a basketball coach, 'OK, you can only practice on a three-quarter length basketball court,'” Sterk said.
Some of the donations have been pledged to other projects in the athletic department as well. The men's and women's basketball locker rooms and medical rooms have started renovations again, after being hauled at the start of the pandemic.
Every other football program in the Southeastern Conference has a full-length, indoor practice facility, bringing the Tigers up to speed with the rest of the conference.
“Every program in the SEC has an indoor facility, a full-length indoor they can utilize, and so it puts us on a level playing field from that standpoint,” Sterk said.
The new practice facility will be southwest of Memorial Stadium, and will begin construction later this year, after the Board of Curators gives the project final approval.