COLUMBIA- MU Athletics has received a $3 million gift from an anonymous donor who grew up in the St. Louis area, according to a press release released Monday morning by MU Director of Athletics, Jim Sterk.
Nearly half of the donation, $1.4 million, is designated toward the construction of the Tigers' new football indoor practice facility. The rest of the donation will be used to support the entire athletics program. It is the the fourth anonymous donation toward the new facility.
"We are extremely grateful for the generosity of this individual who became a Mizzou fan at a young age and whose passion for the Tigers is stronger today than it ever has been," Sterk said. "Family is extremely important, and he has continued to embrace the Mizzou family like it was a part of his own, which is very humbling to all of us.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the new facility is priced at $32 million.
The construction of the new indoor practice facility, which will be located southwest of Memorial Stadium, is scheduled to begin later this year when the project receives final approval from the Board of Curators.
St. Louis-based HOK and its Kansas City, Mo. based sports division, HOK sports, is working with MU Athletics to complete the design phase of the new building.