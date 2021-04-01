COLUMBIA- Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk announced Thursday the athletics department has received a $1 million gift from an anonymous Columbia family, who are "life-long Tiger fans."
It is the fifth anonymous donation the department has received since December. It is the eighth, seven or eight figure gift received in the current fiscal year, according to news release.
"The Mid-Missouri family has deep routes in Columbia, a tremendous passion for the University, Mizzou Athletics, and in particular, our student-athletes," Sterk said in the release. "We are grateful for their continued generosity, love and support of our student-athletes' pursuit of academics and athletic excellence."
The release said half of the gift will go toward the annual scholarship expense for Mizzou student-athletes, while the remaining half is pledged for the new indoor football practice facility and the basketball program.