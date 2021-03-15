COLUMBIA - An anonymous donor provided the University of Missouri Department of Intercollegiate Athletics with a $1.4 million gift, Director of Athletics Jim Sterk announced on Monday.
The Mizzou football and men's basketball programs will receive portions of the money.
"In a relatively short period of time this individual has made significant gifts to Mizzou Athletics that have had a positive impact on all of our programs," Sterk said.
Mizzou football will put their portion of the money toward the new indoor practice facility. It is the third large, anonymous donation for the facility. The basketball program will allocate money toward its Excellence Society program.