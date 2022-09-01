COLUMBIA − Missouri football is back Thursday night, facing Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. It is MU's first Thursday football game at Faurot Field in seven years.
Their last Thursday night game was against Mississippi State on Nov. 5, 2015. An MU spokesperson says a Thursday night game is an opportunity.
"The SEC has an agreement that allows the television broadcasters to choose which games are going to be when, and they wanted to choose our season opener for one of their Thursday night games," Christian Basi said. "It's an opportunity to be broadcast on a national channel, so it'll give us some really great exposure."
However, with a Thursday game, and many parking lots opening early in the afternoon, many Tigers fans will be arriving early to tailgate and secure their parking spots. Meanwhile, MU students will still be going to classes.
"We have some parking challenges because we will open up lots that are typically used during the week for employees or for general students," Basi said.
Because of this, the university has asked people who have permits in certain parking lots to move their cars Thursday afternoon. Basi said those holding permits to these particular lots were told at the time of receiving their permit they would likely have to move their cars on game days, and he said reminder emails were sent this week as well.
Included in the reminder emails were times on when to move their vehicle, when they are able to return it, and recommendations for where to move their vehicle.
Because they're expecting high numbers of fans at the home opener, the university also asked certain staff members to work remotely beginning at noon.
"That includes people whose jobs are able to be done remotely, but also those who do not have a public-facing position," Basi said.
Included in the group of faculty with a public-facing position are class instructors. Professors have not been instructed to cancel class or move class to a virtual format, such as Zoom.
"It's very important to us that we continue to deliver on the format that was promised to our students," Basi said.
Because game day activities will be starting at the same time classes and other campus activities are still going on, Basi wanted to remind the campus community to be respectful and patient on this busy day.
"As usual on these kinds of days, we do hope that everybody on this campus can be welcoming and a little more patient," Basi said. "Plan out a little bit more time when you're traveling, be aware it's going to take you a little more time to get around. We're all here to cheer on the tigers, so we want to have a great atmosphere for everyone. Let's have a great game and be respectful of each other."