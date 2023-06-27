COLUMBIA - MU President Mun Choi has been elected to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) 2023-24 Executive Committee, beginning July 1.
Choi will begin a two-year term as vice president of the seven-member SEC committee in 2025, according to a press release.
MU joined the SEC in July 2012.
The primary responsibility of the SEC Executive Committee is to approve the annual operating budget of the conference and oversee all financial and fiscal affairs of the conference as administered by the commissioner, the release said.
University of Alabama President Stuart Bell will serve a two-year term as president for the committee. University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman will serve as vice president and Ron Rychlack, faculty representative from University of Mississippi, will continue as the secretary.
Continuing members of the committee are University of Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek, Mississippi State University Senior Woman Administrator Ann Carr and Texas A&M University Faculty Athletics Representative Paul Batista.