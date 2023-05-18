COLUMBIA − For every softball team, there is a head coach and an assistant coach. What there isn't a lot of is a director of player development.
Justin Sykes, an MU senior, held that title for the first time in Missouri softball's history under head coach Larissa Anderson's coaching staff this past season.
"I looked up which teams had these types of positions and how they are successful and I saw that four of last years five top teams had this position," Sykes said.
Anderson said Sykes came to her with the proposal.
"It was something that he wanted to do in his career and further his career, and so he proposed it to me on if it was something he would be interested in, and I immediately went to human resources, [to see] if we can make it a title change," Anderson said.
Having an extra person to go into depth on scouting reports and help with recruiting is beneficial, Anderson said.
"It takes a lot off of our plate to spend more time in individual player development," Anderson said. "He's kind of taking the coaching aspect and doing it in more of an analytical and computer aspect in able to pay attention to some tendencies and some analytics."
Sykes believes the experience will help him benefit for the future outside of college.
"Prior to getting the student manager job, my goal has always been to become a [general manager]," Sykes said. "Being able to create the team and see how it is running makes me believe that this is a big stepping stone to that."
Sykes will graduate from MU in August. He is expected to take over full time as Missouri softball's director of player development after graduation.