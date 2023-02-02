BIRMINGHAM- The SEC coaches named Missouri Softball Shortstop Jenna Laird to the 2023 Preseason All-SEC Team Thursday.

Laird earns this honor for the second-straight season. SEC conference head coaches vote on the Preseason All-SEC Team, which consists of a minimum of 21 players where no ties are broken.

Last season, Laird led MU with a .338 batting average, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 44 runs scored and 22 stolen bases. She also had 20 multi-hit games with 9 of those including extra-base hits. Her efforts helped her to earn the NFC Third Team All-Region honors.

During the conference tournament, Laird led the Tigers to the Championship final where she batted over .500 during MU's four tournament games. Her performance earned her places on the 2022 SEC All-Tournament team and 2022 All-SEC Second Team.

In the field, the shortstop received a 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove as she posted a .975 fielding percentage, turning 10 double plays in over 163 chances.

Her Preseason All-SEC Softball team honor is apart of her long list of accolades; those include her USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List, D1 Softball's Preseason D 100 Players, Extra Innings Softball's Extra Elite 100 College Player Rankings and Softball America's 2023 Preseason Top 100 honors.

Laird and her team will start the 2023 season on the road in Clearwater, Florida for the February 10-12 the NFCA Division Leadoff Classic.

