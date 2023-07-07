COLUMBIA — Missouri head softball coach Larissa Anderson announced Friday the addition of a new assistant coach to the team's staff.
Molly Jacobsen will assist with the pitching staff and will play a prominent role in scouting, according to a press release from Mizzou Athletics.
Jacobsen spent the past two seasons with Texas, where she was a graduate manager in 2022 and a volunteer assistant in 2023.
Welcome to the Mizzou family, Molly Jacobsen‼️Jacobsen heads to CoMo after spending the past two seasons on the coaching staff at Texas. 📰: https://t.co/OXeGDGnvO1#OwnIt #MIZ 🐯🥎 pic.twitter.com/J7LDBEcIna— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) July 7, 2023
As a member of the Longhorns staff, Jacobsen helped Texas finish as the NCAA National Championship runner-ups in 2022 and made an NCAA Super Regionals appearance in 2023.
Before coaching, Jacobsen was a collegiate pitcher at Texas (2021), Ole Miss (2019-20) and Des Moines Area Community College (2017-18).
"Molly is an upcoming star in our profession," Anderson said in the press release. "I've always admired her work ethic and determination in her playing career, which has carried over now to her coaching career. She has been mentored by some phenomenal softball minds in our game and I look forward to sharing the bullpen with her and our pitching staff."
Jacobsen also currently played professionally for the Florida Vibe softball team.
With the addition of Jacobsen as Missouri's third full-time assistant coach, volunteer assistant coach Alivia Forshey will transition to director of player development/director of camps, the press release noted.